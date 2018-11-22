Another Disney film dubbed into Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 50 actors dubbed an animated film of the Walt Disney Company into the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet', which is the 26th film dubbed into Kazakh with the support from Bolashak Corporate Foundation, will be released November 22. This animated film has already been screened in Astana and Almaty, where it was warmly welcomed by young and adult audiences.

Watching Disney's animated film in Kazakh, one can be absolutely sure that it sounds as good as in English and other languages. The company approves Kazakh actors for the dubbing process. The actors' timbre of voices and personality traits must fully match those of the characters. Dubbing is acting in the film again but in the mother tongue.



Ralph, the protagonist, was voiced by actor Zhanibek Mussayev. Altynay Nogerbek, who starred in "The Road to Mother" by Akan Satayev, uttered the words of Sergeant Calhoun. The voice of Inabat Abenova turned out to be suitable for Vanellope von Schweetz.

"Communicating with favorite characters in Kazakh, our children will be keen to speak more in the state language. Our Foundation has repeatedly proposed to introduce measures to create conditions for more active distribution of Kazakh-language animated films for children. For instance, tax preferences for movie theaters would encourage them to set up a more convenient time for the audience watching such films," said Dinara Chaizhunusova, Director of Bolashak Corporate Foundation.

Dubbing of foreign films is a crucial social project for the development of the state language. Over the past seven years, it has been organized by the Bolashak Corporate Fund. The preliminary screenings were arranged with the support from the Nur Otan Party and Almaty City Hall.