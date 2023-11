ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 5.2-magnitude earthquake has taken place 766 km south-west of Almaty.

The earthquake was registered February 14 at 1:40 am 766 km south-west from the city of Almaty on the border of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Energy class of the earthquake was 11. Magnitude MPV - 5,2. There is no information about the tangibility.