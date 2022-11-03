EN
    16:38, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Another giant baby born in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A woman gave birth to a baby weighing 5 kg 100 grams in Almaty, Kazinform reports. She is the fourth child. The couple named her Dariya.

    Since the beginning of the year 621 babies weighing more than 4 kg, and 10 infants weighing more than 5 kg were born at the maternity home #4.

    Early October a baby girl was born weighing 5 kg 323 grams in Almaty, while a giant baby of more than 6 kg was delivered in May this year.


