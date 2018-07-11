Another hectic spring for Astana at Tour de France Stage 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another hectic sprint stage at the Tour de France today, but before this sprint took place, there were two crashes with riders of Astana Pro Team involved. In the first minor crash Jakob Fuglsang went down, but without serious damage. In the second one, Michael Valgren was not able to avoid the big crash just before the final sprint, but also no serious injuries for him, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

After this crash, Jakob Fuglsang was able to finish in the bunch with the help of his teammates, with Kazakh rider Dmitriy Gruzdev pulling in the front. In the final sprint, Fernando Gaviria took his second stage win at this year's Tour de France.

"After the first crash there was nothing serious, only some scratches. But I'm happy I could avoid the second one, as it was a very hard crash. It was very close, but at the end I was able to finish in the bunch because of great work of my teammates who kept me in the front at the final part of today's stage. I'm still feeling good after today, so now we'll recover from today's effort and start to focus on tomorrow," Jakob Fuglsang.

Tomorrow, the riders face an interesting stage of 181 kilometers from Lorient to Quimper, with five categorized climbs in the final part of the race.