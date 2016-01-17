13:17, 17 January 2016 | GMT +6
Another highway closed in Karaganda region
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted on "Petropavlovsk-Zhezkazgan" highway in Karaganda region, said the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Interior Ministry.
Vehicular traffic was closed on "Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk" (60-240 km) road section due to snowstorm.
Earlier, "Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (641-1007 km) and "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (752-906 km) sections of roads were closed due to blizzard and black ice.