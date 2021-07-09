Another hospital turned into 600-bed COVID-19 facility in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more city hospital has been converted into an infectious diseases hospital in Nur-Sultan following the worsening COVID-19 situation and growing infections, Kazinform cites the official website of the city’s administration.

The city’s multipurpose city hospital #1 begins to receive COVID-19 patients starting from today deploying 600 beds. According to the city’s health office, such a measure has been taken due to the lack of COVID-19 beds in the city.

Last week, the city turned two its hospitals: the city center for mental health and genera military clinical hospital of the Ministry of Defense with a total of 300 beds into infectious diseases hospitals.

In the early hours of July 9, a total of 2,007 COVID-19 patients were staying at infectious diseases hospitals in Nur-Sultan, occupying 81% of the beds. Of the 2,007, 156 were in intensive care units and 28 patients on lung ventilation.