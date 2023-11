AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan beat Uzbek Shakhzod Muzafarov by unanimous decision in the semifinals at the at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

He will now vie for the top honors in the men’s 54 kg final bout.

Photo: kfb.kz