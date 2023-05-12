EN
    Another Kazakh boxer storms into World Championships finals

    Photo: nstagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Dulat Bekbauov will vie for top honors at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.

    In the semifinals, Bekbauov defeated Georgia’s Lasha Guruli by a unanimous decision.

    Dulat Bekbauov is a silver medalist of the Asian Championships 2022.

    As earlier reported, Sanzhar Tashkenbai and Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan also propelled into the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.


