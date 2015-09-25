EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 25 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Another Kazakh tennis player crashes out of St. Petersburg Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Qualifier Andrey Golubev was eliminated in the first round of the ATP St. Petersburg Open on Thursday, Sports.kz reports.

    Benjamin Becker celebrated a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 victory over the 28-year-old Golubev who served seven aces. The first meeting of the Kazakh and German athletes lasted for 1 hour 41 minutes. That means that the 34-year-old Becker will face off with Uzbek Denis Istomin who sent packing another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!