    13:36, 16 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Another Kazakh tennis player out of 2017 Australian Open

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan was edged out in the first round of the first Grand Slam of the year - Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. 

    Ukrainian Elina Svitolina seeded 11th at the tournament outclassed Voskoboeva in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

    The match lasted for 1 hour 7 minutes.

    It should be noted that world №13 Svitolina is ranked 261 spots higher than the Kazakhstani athlete.

