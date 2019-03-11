Another Kazakh weightlifter secures gold at Youth World Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Saikhan Taisuyev of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships in Las Vegas, U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the 67 kg weight class, Saikhan Taisuyev lifted 288 kilograms (127 kg in the snatch and 161 kg in clean and jerk).



Besides, Taisuyev set a new world clean and jerk record in his age category, and also equaled the world record in the total lift.



Earlier, Kazakhstan's 16-year-old Sairamkez Akmolda (U61kg weight division) won a gold medal.

Kazinform earlier reported that the tournament is held from 8th through 15th March. More than 200 athletes aged 13 to 17 from 50 countries are participating there. 5 athletes defend the honor of Kazakhstan at the championships.