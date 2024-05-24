Another Kazakh woman conquers Everest

44-year-old Kazakh climber Zhamilya Bashirova conquered the world’s highest peak – Mount Everest, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The woman managed to climb the summit on May 23 at 3:15 am Nepal time.

This was her second attempt to conquer Everest. The first one ended in failure due to extreme weather conditions. Having climbed at an altitude of 8,383 meters, Zhamilya and other climbers faced squally wind gusting to 70 km/h. It was too dangerous to continue the climb. The group decided to stay in Nepal for another attempt, which required additional financial resources, psychological attitude, and … oxygen, which the group waited for almost a week.

Photo credit: Zhamilya Bashirova's personal archive

Zhamilya is a native of Semipalatinsk region (now East Kazakhstan region) and works in a dairy industry sector. She started mountaineering during the Covid-19 pandemic with Alexey Krivoruchko, 1st category skyrunner and 2nd category climber, who conquered Peak Lenin for seven times. She continued her training at the local Q14 Mountain Club under the guidance of Alexander Sofrygin, master of sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 1st category climbing instructor.

Photo credit: Zhamilya Bashirova's personal archive

Within a three year period, Zhamilya has conquered Europe’s highest point Elbrus (5,642 meters), the highest point in Southern America - Aconcagua (6,962 meters), and also Peak Lenin in Kyrgyzstan ( 7,134 meters), included in the Snow Leopard Project List. Last fall, Zhamilya visited Nepal for the first time and ascended Lobuche rising to 6,119 meters.