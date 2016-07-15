Another Kazakhstani appeared to be in Nice while terrorist attack there

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in France received information about another citizen of Kazakhstan being in French Nice when the terrorist attack occurred there.

According to the information, a girl from Kazakhstan arrived in Nice on Thursday evening for tourist purposes. She was not hurt in the attack, and she is safe now.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported, four citizens of the country were in French Nice when the terrorist attack occurred. They are all unscathed.