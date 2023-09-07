Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The critically injured husband of Arailym Bagytzhan, a well-known journalist, founder of the children’s rehabilitation centre Zeiin Atyrau, killed on Sunday in the road accident in Alanya, Türkiye, has also died.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died in the hospital. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov, confirmed the information.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh family of four were on their vacation in Alanya. On September 3 they got into a car crash in Alanya. That day they were supposed to retune home. Arailym Bagytzhan and her two-year-old daughter were killed on the spot. Her husband, born in 1986, was admitted to the ICU in critical condition and underwent urgent surgery. But doctors could not save his life.

Fortunately, their son survived and already returned home.

The bodies of three killed in the traffic accident are to be repatriated to Kazakhstan today.