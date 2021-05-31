Another Kazakhstani propels into 2021 Roland Garros Round 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the opening round Diyas faced world number 71 Heather Watson. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 7 minutes to stun the British tennis player in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Zarina Diyas hit one ace and made two double faults, whereas Watson fired five aces and made five double faults.

In the next round the Kazakhstani will take on Belgian Elise Mertens.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled into the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in France after eliminating French wildcard Elsa Jacquemot. Next she will play against Japanese Nao Hibino.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva is also expected to kick off her 2021 Roland Garros campaign against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.