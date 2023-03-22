EN
    16:47, 22 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Another Kazakhstani to vie in IBA Women's World Boxing Championship semis

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Karina Ibragimova of Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinal of the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships taking place in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova was victorious over Omailyn Alcalá of Venezuela 5-0 in the 57kg quarterfinal bout at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

    The Kazakhstani scored two early wins in her previous bouts at the tournament.

    The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are to run through March 26, 2023.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
