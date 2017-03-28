Another large telecom provider connects to KazSat-3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almatel JSC with Alma TV trademark has connected to Kazakh communication and broadcasting satellite KazSat-3, Kazinform reports.

"Alma TV has become the first operator in the country with HEVC broadcasting. This next generation compression standard makes it possible to increase the number of channels, enhance picture quality and brightness and broadcast Ultra HD and 4K channels", Alma TV press-service imformed.

The Commercial Director of Republican Centre of Space Communication (RCSC) Malik Olzhabekov considers that Alma TV is one of the biggest players in Kazakh telecom market.

"We are delighted to be effectively engaged with trustworthy companies of Kazakhstan. We have lots of plans to develop our partnership as to digitalizing the key branches of country's economy. We exert every effort to provide Kazakhstan domestic operators with excellent technical features of satellite networks helping them to gain competitive strengths over ‘shadow providers', Olzhabekov noted.

Republican Centre of Space Communication JSC was founded on March 18, 2004 by Kazakh Government Decree.

RCSC specialists operate two space communication and broadcasting apparatuses of KazSat orbital satellites group.

Alma TV has become the 16th KazSat-3 communication operator in succession.