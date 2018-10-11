EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:57, 11 October 2018

    Another massive sprint at Tour of Turkey Stage 2

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Second stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey finished today with the massive sprint at sunny Antalya after 154,1 km of racing, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service. 

    Young Kazakh neopros finished 14th today, behind the stage winner Sam Bennett from Ireland.

    "Our goal for today was to ride safely, to keep our leader ahead and avoid loosing the time. The stage was short and flat, the group was riding at an even pace, the breakaway was caught, and at the end we tried to finish with the sprinters teams. Another quiet day for our team, before the decisive mountain stage on Friday," said Evgeniy Gidich after the finish.

    Tomorrow is the shortest stage of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with 137,2 km distance from Fethye to Marmaris.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
