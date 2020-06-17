Another MRI scanner installed in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM The second up-to-date MRI scanner was installed at the hospital in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The new MRI scanner is set to examine up to 20 patients a day. The Governor of the region, Kumar Aksakalov, during his working visit to hospital noted that till the end of the year the region would acquire one more MRI machine. The third one will be installed at the cancer treatment centre.

In 2018 the region allocated KZT 636 nln for upgrading medical equipment. In 2019 the funds increased threefold to stand at KZT 2.8 bln. This year it is targeted to buy 132 units of equipment worth KZT 2.4 bln. The digital angiograph was installed at the cardiac centre. Digital mammography machines were bought for the cancer treatment centre and four district hospitals. Next year the authorities plan to acquire two CT scans for the multi-field city hospital and a hospital at Mussrepov district.