EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:21, 03 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Another patient dies of coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more death from the coronavirus infection has been registered in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    A patient died of the novel virus in Shymkent city. This is the 27th lethal case in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier 3 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

    The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kazakhstan now stands at 3,913. 1,056 people were released from hospitals after fully recovering from the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!