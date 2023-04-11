EN
    11:45, 11 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Another quake jolts Afghanistan

    Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan recorded another earthquake today at 10:52:40 a.m., Kazinform reports.

    The quake was centered 963 km southwestwards of Almaty in the territory of Afghanistan. The energy class is 11.3. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 km. No tremors were felt.

    It is the second earthquake recorded today in the territory of Afghanistan. The first one was centered 840 km southwestwards of Almaty.


