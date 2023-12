ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Another earthquake centered in China was recorded southeast of Almaty city at 3:30 pm Almaty time on August 29, Kazinform reports.

A 4.9-magnitude quake was recorded within the Chinese territory 606km southeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 15km.

Kazakhstani seismologists registered a 4.9M quake within the Chinese territory earlier today.