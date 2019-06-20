Another sprint for Astana in Tour de Suisse Stage 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Stage 5 became the last opportunity for the sprinters to play the victory since tomorrow the Tour de Suisse will hit the high mountains, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

The stage provided quite a hilly route, but that did not stop the fast guys, who decided everything in a massive sprint in Einsiedeln. The Italian Elia Viviani once again won the stage ahead of the current GC leader Peter Sagan and the Belgian Jasper Stuyven. Merhawi Kudus was the fastest Astana rider with 18th position.

"With no sprinter in the roster we did not expect much from today's stage. Anyway we were ready to follow any attacks. However, the stage has been passed quite passive as many teams were agree to come for a sprint. Starting from tomorrow the high mountains are waiting for us, so let's see what happens there," said Dmitri Sedoun.

With 4 the most decisive stages to go Sagan still leads the race with Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez 9th overall.

The first mountain stage of the Tour de Suisse (stage 6) will be held tomorrow: 120.2 km from Einsiedeln to the top of the HC climb Flumserberg.