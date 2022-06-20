Another strong quake jolts central Japan, no tsunami warned

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 struck Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Monday, the second strong quake to jolt the region in as many days, the weather agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued following Monday's quake that occurred at 10:31 a.m. and registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Suzu, at the tip of the Noto Peninsula in the prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The focus was at a depth of around 14 kilometers.

There were no injuries reported as of 11 a.m., according to the prefectural government.

The temblor also registered 4 in the town of Noto and 3 in some parts of the neighboring prefectures of Niigata and Toyama.

No abnormalities were reported at nuclear power facilities in the area including Hokuriku Electric Power Co.'s Shika plant in Ishikawa, the central government said.

Bullet train services in the area were unaffected, JR East said.

At around 3 p.m. Sunday, an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 struck the region, leaving at least six people injured in Ishikawa. It registered lower 6 on the Japanese intensity scale in Suzu.