Another two patients test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, total at 68

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Another person tested positive for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

One more coronavirus infected patient was registered in the city of Almaty. To date, the country has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus infection including 35 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 30 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region.