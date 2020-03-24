EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:06, 24 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Another two patients test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, total at 68

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Another person tested positive for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

    One more coronavirus infected patient was registered in the city of Almaty. To date, the country has confirmed 68 cases of coronavirus infection including 35 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 30 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!