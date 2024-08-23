Another V World Nomad Games mural unveiled in Astana

Another mural dedicated to the V World Nomad Games appeared in the Kazakh capital. The 4-meter mural decorates the space under a bridge in the Triathlon Park and features Zhamby Atushy (Horseback Archer), Kazinform News Agency reports.

The mural is a symbol of the beginning of the Games, glory and honor, strength and accuracy of the nomads.

The V World Nomad Games will be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 participants from 89 countries of the world, who will compete for 97 sets of medals in 21 sports.

The first mural called Burkitshi (Eagle Hunter) appeared on the capital’s Beibarys Sultan Street.

Ther Kazakh capital is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists from the regions and other countries.

Photo credit: Astana Mayor's Office

