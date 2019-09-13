Another wet weekend for Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rain and thunderstorms are predicted in Kazakhstan at weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

An active cloud whirlwind is moving to the southern half of the state which will cause intermittent rains with thunderstorms. Hail will hit the southern, central and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan.

Rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in the western and northern regions of the republic. The air temperature is assumed to be close to the climatic norm.