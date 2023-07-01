Another wildfire reported in Abai region 3 weeks after tragedy

BESKARAGAY. KAZINFORM – A wildfire covering an area of 1.2 ha reportedly started in Beskaragay district in Abai region earlier today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The blaze was reported at 9:48 am local time in Semey ormany forestry earlier this morning. The fire was localized and extinguished by local foresters.

24 foresters and 9 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Recall that the fatal wildfires claimed lives of 14 foresters in Abai region in early June. The wildfires that started in Batpayevsk forestry on June 8 shocked the entire country.