ANSA: 1.597 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 44 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 2,437 new cases and 24 more victims Sunday.

Some 219,878 more tests have been done, compared to 381,051 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 0.6% to 0.7%.

Intensive care cases are up nine, and hospital admissions up 42.

The currently positive are 76,363, down 1,206 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,511,545, up 2,756 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,719,493, i and the death toll 131,585.