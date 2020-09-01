EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:40, 01 September 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 10.9% national average drop, 16% in Trentino says Confcommercio

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM The COVID epidemic will burn up 116 billion euros in consumer spending in Italy in 2020 with an average of 1,900 euros a head, retail group Confcommercio said Monday.

    The fall in consumer spending will be 10.9% on 2019 at a national level, it said.

    The biggest regional fall will be in Trentino with 16%, ANSA reports.

    Molise will have a fall of 7.2%.

    The north is the worst hit area with an 11.7% drop, with almost 60% concentrated in its eight regions and with Lombardy showing the biggest drop of 22.6 billion euros.

    The south will have a drop of 8.5%.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!