ANSA: 100 people blocked by fallen trees amid bad weather in Italy’s north

ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 100 people were blocked by trees brought down by gales as a wave of bad weather hit northern Italy over the weekend, ANSA reports.

The trees fell onto roads at Cittiglio in the province of Varese.

In nearby Casalzuigno a river broke its banks and the flood waters invaded a number of homes.

Fire teams are working at the scenes.

In all, in the Varese area, there were over 100 call-outs by fire services for bad weather.