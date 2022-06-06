19:42, 06 June 2022 | GMT +6
ANSA: 100 people blocked by fallen trees amid bad weather in Italy’s north
ROME. KAZINFORM - Some 100 people were blocked by trees brought down by gales as a wave of bad weather hit northern Italy over the weekend, ANSA reports.
The trees fell onto roads at Cittiglio in the province of Varese.
In nearby Casalzuigno a river broke its banks and the flood waters invaded a number of homes.
Fire teams are working at the scenes.
In all, in the Varese area, there were over 100 call-outs by fire services for bad weather.