EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:16, 26 June 2023 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 11.5% of 18-24 year olds leave studies early – Istat

    None
    Photo: ansa.it
    ROME. KAZINFORM - In 2022 11.5% of young people aged between 18 and 24 left their studies early, Istat said on Monday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    In Italy's southern regions the proportion rose to 15.1%, according to the annual report 'Noi Italia.

    100 statistics to understand the country we live in'.

    The dropout rate was higher among males (13.6%) than it was among females (9.1%) and compared to a European benchmark for 2030 of 9%.

    In 2022, the share of adults aged between 25 and 64 with, at most, a lower secondary school diploma was estimated at 37.4%.

    The share was higher for men (40.1%) than for women (34.8%).

    In 2021 public spending on education in Italy accounted for 4.1% of GDP, compared to an EU average of 4.9%.


    Tags:
    Education World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!