    14:36, 27 November 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 13,686 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 51 more victims

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 13,686 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 51 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

    That compares with 13,764 new cases and 71 more victims Thursday.
    Some 557,180 more tests have been done, compared with 649,998 Thursday.
    The positivity rate is up from 2.1% to 2.45%.
    Intensive care cases are up 18 to 606 and hospital admissions up 59 to 4,748.
    The currently positive are 172,618, up 6,020 on Thursday.
    The recovered and discharged are 4,675,867, up 7,610 on Thursday.
    The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,982,022, and the death toll 133,537.


