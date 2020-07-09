ANSA: 193 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 15 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - New coronavirus infections in Italy have started rising again, the health ministry said Wednesday, reporting a rise of 193 cases in the last 24 hours, compared to 138 Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Of these, 71 are in Lombardy, 36.7% of the total.

Four regions have no new cases: Umbria, Sardinia, Valle D'Aosta and Molise, as well as the province of Trento.

The ministry said 15 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, compared to 30 Tuesday, bringing the death toll up to 34,914.

The new total number of recorded coronavirus cases nationwide, including the deceased, the recovered and those who are currently infected, is 242,149.