ANSA: 2,732 new COVID cases, 42 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 2,732 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 42 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 2,668 new cases and 40 more victims Thursday.

A record 506,043 more test have been done, compared to 324,614 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down from 0.8% to 0.5%.

Intensive care cases are down two, and hospital admissions down 34.

The currently positive are 78,522, down 846 on Thursday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,502,457, up 3,533.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,712,482, and he death toll 131,503.