ANSA: 296 new coronavirus cases, death toll up by 34 in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 296 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

It said the death toll has increased by 34 and the number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 is up by 614.

It said there are currently 18,303 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Italy.

The total number of cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, now stands at 239,706.

The ministry said the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care is 103, four fewer than Wednesday.