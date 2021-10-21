EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:57, 21 October 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 2mn more COVID tests in 7 days thanks to Green Pass -GIMBE

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There have been over two million more COVID tests in the last seven days thanks to Green Pass health certificate legislation that requires the unvaccinated to have a swab in order to enter the workplace, health group GIMBE said Thursday.

    The exact number is 2,151,081, it said, ANSA reports.

    That is a 78,5% rise on the previous week.

    Every unvaccinated person has up to three tests a week, GIMBE said.

    Over the past week some 407,404 more people were vaccinated, a rise of 4.7%.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!