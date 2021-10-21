20:57, 21 October 2021 | GMT +6
ANSA: 2mn more COVID tests in 7 days thanks to Green Pass -GIMBE
ROME. KAZINFORM There have been over two million more COVID tests in the last seven days thanks to Green Pass health certificate legislation that requires the unvaccinated to have a swab in order to enter the workplace, health group GIMBE said Thursday.
The exact number is 2,151,081, it said, ANSA reports.
That is a 78,5% rise on the previous week.
Every unvaccinated person has up to three tests a week, GIMBE said.
Over the past week some 407,404 more people were vaccinated, a rise of 4.7%.