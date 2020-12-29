ANSA: 2nd Pfizer vaccine shipment to reach Italy Tue

ROME. KAZINFORM The second shipment of a total of 450,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine will arrive in Italy from Belgium on Tuesday, sources said Monday.

Some of the shipment may arrive a day later, on Wednesday, due to travel difficulties amid a bout of bad weather, they said, ANSA reports.

Pfizer has pledged to deliver the vaccine at 300 delivery points around Italy.

Pfizer said there was no delay in the delivery schedule after reports that Spain and another seven EU countries faced delays.

The shipments will go ahead as scheduled, the company said.

Vaccinations using the Pfizer vaccine started in Italy and the rest of the EU on Sunday, with frontline health workers getting priority.