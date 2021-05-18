ANSA: 3,455 new COVID cases, 140 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 3,455 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 140 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 5,753 new cases and 93 more victims Sunday.

Some 118,924 more tests have been done, compared with 202,573 Sunday.

The positivity rate is 0.1% up, from 2.8% to 2.9%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 25, and hospital admissions by 110.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,162,576, and the death toll 124,296.

The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,715,389, up 9,305 on Sunday.

The currently positive are 322,891, down 5,991.

Some 309,113 people are in domestic isolation, 5,856 down on Sunday.