EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 4,452 new COVID-19 cases, 201 more victims in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 4,452 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 201 more victims of the virus, the health ministry revealed, ANSA reports.

    That compares with 3,455 new cases and 140 more victims Monday.
    Some 262,864 more tests have been done, with a positivity rate of 1.7%.
    Intensive care cases are down 65 and hospital admissions by 485.
    The currently positive are 315,308 (-7,583), while the recovered and discharged are 3,727,220 (+11,831).
    The death toll is 124,497.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!