ANSA: 4,452 new COVID-19 cases, 201 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 4,452 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 201 more victims of the virus, the health ministry revealed, ANSA reports.

That compares with 3,455 new cases and 140 more victims Monday.

Some 262,864 more tests have been done, with a positivity rate of 1.7%.

Intensive care cases are down 65 and hospital admissions by 485.

The currently positive are 315,308 (-7,583), while the recovered and discharged are 3,727,220 (+11,831).

The death toll is 124,497.