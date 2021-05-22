ANSA: 5,218 new COVID-19 cases, 218 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 5,218 new case of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 218 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said, ANSA reports.

That compares with 5,741 new cases and 164 more victims Thursday.

Some 269,744 more tests have been done, compared with 251,037 Thursday.

The positivity rate is down 0.4% from 2.3% to 1.9%.

COVID hospital admissions fell 458 to 9,925, the first time since October 22 that fewer than 10,000 people have been in COVID wards.

Intensive care cases fell 75 to 1,469.

The overall case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,183,476, and the death toll 125,028.

The recovered and discharged since the start of the pandemic are 3,766,660, up 12,695 on Thursday.

The currently positive are 291,788, down 7,698.

There are 280,394 people in domestic isolation (-7.165).