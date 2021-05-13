ANSA: 8,085 new COVID-19 cases, 201 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 8,085 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 201 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 7,852 new cases and 262 more victims Wednesday.

Some 287,026 more tests have been done, compared with 306,744 Wednesday.

The positivity rate is 0.3% up from 2.5% to 2.8%.

Intensive care cases have fallen by 99, and hospital admissions by 672.

The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,139,160, and the death toll 123,745.

The recovered and discharged are now 3,669,407, up 14,295 on Wednesday.

The currently positive are 346,008, down 6,414 on Wednesday.