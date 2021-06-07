EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:53, 07 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: 80% Italians to be vaccinated by September - Figliuolo

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Some 80% of Italians will have been vaccinated by the end of September according to the government's target, COVID emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told a House committee Monday.

    That would amount to 54.3 million Italians including 12-15-year-olds, he said, ANSA reports.

    «We must not waste anything in terms of resources, people, timeframes and means,» he said.

    Figliuolo added that it was also the government's aim to move from vaccine hubs to a «more widespread and capillary» vaccination system.

    He also said that a third jab would be «possible».

    Figliuolo said «we must return to a normal administration of the emergency».


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!