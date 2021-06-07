ANSA: 80% Italians to be vaccinated by September - Figliuolo

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 80% of Italians will have been vaccinated by the end of September according to the government's target, COVID emergency commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told a House committee Monday.

That would amount to 54.3 million Italians including 12-15-year-olds, he said, ANSA reports.

«We must not waste anything in terms of resources, people, timeframes and means,» he said.

Figliuolo added that it was also the government's aim to move from vaccine hubs to a «more widespread and capillary» vaccination system.

He also said that a third jab would be «possible».

Figliuolo said «we must return to a normal administration of the emergency».