ANSA: All of Italy yellow zone, except Valle D'Aosta

ROME. KAZINFORM All of Italy except for Valle D'Aosta is a moderate-risk yellow zone in the nation's tiered system of coronavirus-linked restrictions after Sardinia and Sicily were bumped down from orange thanks to improved COVID-19 contagion data.

Valle D'Aosta remains a medium-high risk orange zone, where restrictions are stricter, ANSA reports.

In orange zones, for example, restaurants and bars can only do take-away and home-delivery services while in yellow zones they can serve people at tables outdoors.