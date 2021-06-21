EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:21, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Almost all of Italy now a COVID white zone

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - All of Italy bar the Val d'Aosta is a low-COVID-19 risk white zone as of Monday after Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Marche, Tuscany, Sicily and the autonomous province of Bolzano were bumped down from moderate-risk yellow thanks to improved contagion data, ANSA reports.

    This means that almost all of the nation's coronavirus restrictions no longer apply, except for the obligation to wear facemasks and respect physical distancing.
    Val d'Aosta is expected to turn from yellow to white next week.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!