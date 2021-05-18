ANSA: Another woman gets 4 vaccine doses by mistake

LIVORNO. KAZINFORM A 60-year-old woman was given four doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine by mistake in Livorno Monday in a similar case to a 23-year-old woman in Massa on May 9, sources said Tuesday.

A nurse again mistakenly injected the whole contents of a vial instead of just the one dose, they said.

The accident took place at the Modigliani Forum vaccine hub, ANSA reports.

The woman, like her predecessor earlier this month, was said to be in good health despite the over-dosage.