EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:14, 18 May 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Another woman gets 4 vaccine doses by mistake

    None
    None
    LIVORNO. KAZINFORM A 60-year-old woman was given four doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine by mistake in Livorno Monday in a similar case to a 23-year-old woman in Massa on May 9, sources said Tuesday.

    A nurse again mistakenly injected the whole contents of a vial instead of just the one dose, they said.

    The accident took place at the Modigliani Forum vaccine hub, ANSA reports.

    The woman, like her predecessor earlier this month, was said to be in good health despite the over-dosage.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!