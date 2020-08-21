ANSA: Biggest daily COVID case rise since lockdown in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Thursday's daily COVID case rise of 845 is the biggest since the 875 on May 16 when Italy was still in lockdown, officials said, ANSA reports.

Lockdown ended on May 18.

The total number of cases is now up to 256,118.

The upsurge in coronavirus cases continued for the second day running Thursday with the 845 new cases in the last 24 hours, 203 more than Wednesday's rise of 642.

There were six new deaths, compared to seven Wednesday, for a new overall toll of 35,418 victims.

The number of swabs was up too, to 77,000, about 6,000 more than Wednesday.

The biggest regional rises in cases were in Veneto (+159), Lombardy (+154) and Lazio (+115).