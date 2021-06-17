EN
    15:13, 17 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Births in Italy down again says reports

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's birth rate stayed on a downward trend in 2019, when 421,913 babies were born here, down by 20,763 on the 442,676 births registered in 2018, according to a health ministry report released this week, ANSA reports.

    It said 3.06 of every 100 pregnancies in 2019 was the result of assisted reproductive procedures such as IVF for a total of 12,800 newborns.
    That was up from 2.53 pregnancies out of every 100 in 2018.


