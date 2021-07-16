EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:15, 16 July 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Cluster of 91 COVID-19 cases in Italy linked to Euro 2020 game

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Rome's ASL 3 health authority said Friday that a cluster of 91 COVID-19 cases is linked to a gathering at a pub in the Monteverde district of the capital to see Italy's quarter-final win over Belgium at Euro 2020 two weeks ago, ANSA reports.

    It said 13 of the cases were considered 'secondary' as they regarded people who are friends or relatives of the pub's customers and staff on the night.
    It said the age range of the people infected in the cluster went from 14 to 60 and the average age was 21.
    The authority said another cluster of 16 cases was linked to a pub in the seaside district of Ostia.


