    17:59, 30 June 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Consumer prices in Italy 0.2% down in June

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian consumer prices fell 0.2% in June compared to the same month last year, ISTAT said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    The consumer price index rose by 0.1% in May, the stats agency said.
    The index did not take into account tobacco prices.
    Inflation thus rose for the second month in succession, ISTAT said.
    Energy prices were down 12.1%, and those for food, household care and personal care up 2.3%.
    Underlying inflation was 0.7%, ISTAT said.


